Wedding Guest Tried To Celebrate Her Cousin’s Big Day, But When The Groom’s Family Spilled Wine On The Dress They Deemed Inappropriate, She Took Back Her $1,000 Gift

AITA for leaving my cousin’s wedding and taking back my gift because my dress was “inappropriate”? I (18F) recently attended my cousin A’s (25F) wedding in Australia. Lots went down, and I am getting flack for my dress. We are an Indian family, and A’s husband M (26M) is white, so there were two ceremonies, like the Jonas-Chopra wedding.

This is pretty similar I wore to the Indian ceremony, and to keep with the floral pink theme, I decided I would wear this exact dress to the ceremony. A is my favorite cousin and the one I’m closest to, so I decided to go all out with my gift. My family got them something, and I added a little envelope with a cheque for a grand that I had saved from working. The ghagra choli was fine for the Indian ceremony, so I figured the dress would, too, because they look similar in color and pattern.

However, my dress was deemed inappropriate by M’s family, and they approached me saying so. I thought it was because of the slit, but they all said it looked too pale and unacceptable, even though it was a blush pink with bright, almost neon colors on it. I said sorry, but I didn’t have another dress suitable enough for a wedding that I could change into, and M’s family seemed mad. I left it at that and went on with my day.

The ceremony was beautiful, and I was happy for A and M. However, when the wine started flowing at the reception, everything went out of control. I was on the dance floor partying it up with family and friends when I felt a splash down my front. I looked down, and I almost freaked out because I thought I got shot or something. There was this huge red wine stain dripping down my front, and I saw M’s sister, mom, and aunt laughing, with M’s sister holding a glass.

I saw red, and that’s when I snapped. I started yelling about how they ruined a brand-new dress for a stupid reason. They kept laughing, and I saw A giggle and M grin.

That’s when I decided I would leave and take back the cheque. That’s when they stopped laughing. M started to ask me to stay, and when his fam realized how much money was in the envelope, they started to apologize and talk about how that money could be helpful in this economy. I left because I felt disrespected.

Now M, his family, and my parent all say it is bad taste for different reasons. My fam wants me to keep the peace, but I don’t want to give my hard-earned money to horrid people. Now I am getting texts, DMs, and WhatsApp, and my phone is just blowing up. I refuse to talk to A until she gets her husband to apologize, and she is trying. He just won’t. AITA?

