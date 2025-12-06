Wheelchair-Bound Patient Was Waiting Outside The Hospital, But A Rude Woman Mistook Him For A Valet Parking Employee And Demanded He Park Her Car

People often open their mouths first before thinking.

This man was sitting in his wheelchair outside a hospital, waiting for the valet to bring his car.

A woman suddenly jumped out of her vehicle, demanding that he park her car for her.

He calmly pointed out the obvious, but she continued making insulting comments.

It just Happened! I am in a wheelchair. I was sitting in front of the hospital waiting for the valet to bring my car. A car pulled up, and this Karen jumps out. She starts screaming at me to come park her car.

This man was wearing a purple T-shirt and shorts.

The valets were wearing blue company logo shirts and black slacks. All three valets were either parking or retrieving cars. Plus, I am in a freaking wheelchair!

He bluntly asked the lady if she thought he worked there.

I let it go for about 20 seconds, while she demanded that I park her car. I looked at her and said, “Does it look like I work here?” Her reply was, “You’re sitting by the stand” (about 10 feet away). I tapped my wheelchair and said, “You think this is for decoration?”

The lady continued to drop snarky comments about him.

The light bulb went off and she started sputtering about me misrepresenting myself as an employee. My car came up and as I was getting in, I heard her say to the actual valet: “That man was so rude and refused to help me.” The valet looked at me and shook his head. She was still jabbering as I drove off.

Some people do not use common sense at all.

