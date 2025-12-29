Wife Gets Sick Every Time She Visits Her In-Laws’ Allergen-Filled Home, But She Feels Guilty About Telling Her Husband She Doesn’t Want To Stay There

It’s always awkward when situations leave you choosing between being polite and protecting your health.

So, what would you do if visiting your in-laws meant days of staying in a home full of allergens that you couldn’t avoid?

Would you risk being sick every time you leave? Or would you finally draw the line and stop visiting?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and is unsure how to handle it.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to go over to my in-law’s house? I (24F) have been with my husband for a little over 8 years now (only married for about 1.5 years). We went to the same high school and lived in the same county, just on different sides. We live a few hours away from our hometown now and visit maybe once a month. We visit both of our families and such, but I don’t like going to his house. I am allergic to dogs and cats and have asthma. My in-laws have 2 dogs, 2 cats, and his dad smokes in the house.

This happens every time she visits.

Every time we visit, I get sick due to all the allergens in the air, even if I take allergy medicine and use my inhaler. Before we got married, I could just drive home when I started feeling bad, but now I can’t. We take one car and spend at least one night at each other’s houses so we can see our families. Our drive back to where we live now consists of coughing, snot, and not being able to breathe very well. Plus, I’m usually sick a day or two after we get back, and I sometimes miss work due to it.

She loves them all, but is unsure what to do.

I love my husband and my in-laws, but I’m so tired of being sick anytime we go home, and feeling rude when I ask my husband if we can leave early or go back to my parents’ house. My in-laws have tried keeping the animals away from me, not letting the animals in the room we sleep in, cleaning before we come, buying an air purifier, but I know that allergens just don’t go away like that. In addition to that, before I even met my husband, I did 3 years of allergy shots and did a breathing treatment for my asthma every 6 months from 6th grade to 12th grade. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like such an unfortunate situation.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s a good point.

This person also offers a solution.

According to this comment, her husband should care more.

Yet another good solution.

They need to make other plans.

Either way, she should not be forced to stay there.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.