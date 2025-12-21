Wife Kept Receiving Awful Christmas Presents From Her Husband, So She Decided To Buy Her Own Christmas Gifts, And He Accused Her Of Not Trusting Him

Thoughtful gifts can make someone feel cherished, but thoughtless ones can do the exact opposite.

One woman anticipated yet another disappointing Christmas the moment she glimpsed her husband’s “big surprise.”

So when she decided to take matters into her own hands and buy her own gift, her husband accused her of not trusting him.

AITA for buying myself some Christmas gifts and wrapping them I usually handle gifts for my husband and kids. Every year, I end up telling my husband that he hurt my feelings with his gift. This year my husband told me that for Christmas he didn’t get me anything that expensive, but he got something I would like and he put it under the tree.

But soon, the surprise was spoiled — and she didn’t like what she saw.

I didn’t mean to look, but he put it in a gift bag with no tissue paper, so I saw it. He got me a bag of peanut butter M&Ms.

To her, it’s all part of a disappointing pattern.

This is not the first time he’s gotten me a bad Christmas gift. He buys things I like but cheaps out and buys things like candy, some cheap nail polishes, or a gift card.

She’s tried to help him do better, but it never seems to stick.

I’ve tried to talk to him about putting in more effort, but he insists that he doesn’t see the issue because I always like the things he buys. He says I’ll just buy whatever I want anyway, so he “can’t win.”

On the other hand, she’s continued to buy him lavish gifts.

In contrast, I’ve always gotten him nice things he’s been wanting like video games, a gaming system, a keyboard, a nice watch, etc. He uses everything I get him regularly.

So this Christmas, she knew she needed to take matters into her own hands.

I decided this year that I didn’t want to have to be the only one opening a bad present. I offered to give him a list, but he insists he can handle it. I’m tired of it, so I went out and bought myself some luxury makeup I’ve been wanting. I wrapped it and put it under the tree and told him exactly what I did, so he wouldn’t be surprised.

But when he saw it, he got upset with her.

He got mad and said I have no faith in him, and honestly I don’t. I just didn’t want to feel disappointed and sad for another year when everyone is excited and playing with their new stuff and I have just candy or a refill of my shampoo.

Now the rest of her social circle is conflicted.

However, some of my friends said I’m an AH for doing this because he could have surprised me this year and I should be grateful that he gets me things I can at least use. AITA for buying myself some Christmas gifts?

All things considered, it sounds like treating herself was the only viable option here.

Did Reddit agree?

It’s time to put a stop to buying her husband nice gifts when he clearly doesn’t return the favor.

This commenter isn’t hopeful this husband will ever bother to improve his gift-giving abilities.

Sometimes buying your own presents really is the best approach.

This commenter thinks this woman may be unintentionally enabling her husband.

She just wanted a holiday that didn’t end with her feeling forgotten.

If her husband wants her trust back, he may need to put more thought into his gifts than a bag of candy.

