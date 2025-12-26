Wife Refuses To Let Her In-Laws Move In With Them, So She Tells Her Husband’s Brothers To House Their Parents Themselves

There’s a big difference between helping family and letting them take over your entire life.

So, what would you do if your in-laws suddenly needed a place to live, and your spouse’s siblings decided your home was the obvious solution, even though you didn’t even get along with your MIL?

Would you accept for the family? Or would you put your foot down and refuse?

In the following story, one wife finds herself facing this decision and refuses to play the role they want.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to take in my in-laws? I (37 female) have been married to my husband (38) for 10 years. We have two children. He has two brothers, Henry (40) (who is married with two children), and Frank (43) (who is also married with two children). Their parents now need to move in with one of their sons because they can no longer live alone.

She’s a nurse, so they think she should do it.

One of his brothers called for a family meeting with all the siblings and their wives. Henry and Frank suggested their parents should live with my husband and I since I have the most experience, we own the biggest house with an in law apartment (that we use when we have guests visiting), and their wives both work. I’m the only one with a background in nursing but I’m now mostly a stay at home mom (I keep my license current and work one weekend a month just in case I decide to go back to work full time once our children are older.)

They didn’t like the other solutions she offered.

I said no because my mother-in-law and I don’t have a good relationship. She’s never been kind to me, and we only see her twice a year because I don’t want our children seeing her do that.

I suggested a nursing home or assisted living. His brothers said they did look into that option, but neither is an option due to cost. I let them know we will not be having their parents living with us, and one of them will have to accommodate them at their home.

Now, the brothers aren’t speaking to them.

They said they would not be able to survive financially if their wives stayed home. I apologized and told them if they had any questions while caring for them, I’d be available over the phone, but told them I would not do it. My husband agrees with me, but does think it was a little harsh. His brothers aren’t speaking to us right now because they said I’m an ** who’s going to put them in a bad spot. AITA?

Yikes! Taking care of elderly people is a big responsibility.

Let's see how the folks over at Reddit feel about their request.

Living with her isn’t going to work, so they need to keep looking for a solution.

