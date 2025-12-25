Wife Asks Her Husband To Move His Tools Out Of The Living Room, But Christmas Approaches And The Room Remains Cluttered
Keeping a home clean and presentable gets a lot harder when the only person trying is you.
So, what would you do if you’d spent months asking your spouse to move his tools out of the living room, only for him to shrug it off while you worked two jobs, managed the house, and tried to get things ready for Christmas?
Would you give up or keep nagging?
In the following story, one wife finds herself in this exact situation and isn’t letting up.
Here’s what’s going on.
AITAH? I’ve been asking my husband to move his tools from the living room for 6 months.
I (F46) fitted a new kitchen with my husband (M50) in July. During this time, he kept his tools in the back end of the living room by the dining table.
It was fine then because he was using the tools, and no one uses the dining table anyway.
However, the kitchen was finished 5 months ago now, and the tools remain in the living room.
I have been asking him to move his tools, but he keeps saying, “No, I’ll get around to it when I get around to it.”
Fed up, she keeps nagging him about it.
He goes to work at 7 am, comes home from work at 3:30 pm, and is in bed from then until 6:30 every day, then he sits on the sofa and doesn’t move for the rest of the night.
I cook, clean, do the laundry, wash the dishes, feed the dogs, mop the floor, and work two jobs: One is 8 am-2:30 pm, and the other is from 4:45 pm-8 pm.
Now, it is getting closer to Christmas, and I would like to get that back room decorated and open for Christmas and decorate the dining table; however, with all the tools, it is hardly accessible without having to step around it all.
Further, the dogs have free roam of the house and may hurt themselves on the tools.
AITA?
Eek! It sounds like he’s had plenty of time to move them.
Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would react if they were in this situation.
This person would do it themselves.
Here’s someone who suggests posting them for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Apparently, this person has a lot of questions.
Yet another reader who would post them on Facebook Marketplace.
It’s time she takes action because clearly her husband isn’t going to.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.