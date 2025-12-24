Woman Admitted To Being A Difficult Child When She Was Younger, But She Feels Hurt And Guilty Every Time Her Parents Joke About It

Raising difficult kids can leave a lasting mark on their parents.

WIBTA if i told my parents their jokes hurt even though I know they are true I (25F) wasn’t a very good kid. Compared to my siblings or my friends, I think I was very much a kid that had to be dragged rather than raised. I feel incredibly guilty because I know my parents had a hell of a time managing me. They deserved a much easier go of it than they got.

I’ve also turned out well, solely because they were so persistent with me. I don’t know what would have become of me if I hadn’t had them. I was always getting suspended from school and always in detention. Sometimes, my parents make jokes about how I was a tricky kid to raise.

Most recently, we were in a restaurant and my mum was coo-ing at a lovely little baby at the next table over. All my parents could say was how amazed they were at how well behaved the baby was. They said how they never had that and how they just couldn’t leave the house for ten years. Because I’d never have sat still and quietly in a restaurant. I know this was true, and I still feel so incredibly guilty because I know they deserved a better kid.

But I feel if I tell them the joke hurts, I’m saying they can’t say what is obviously true. It feels like I’m making myself the victim in what was a struggle for them that was my fault. It really upsets me. I know there’s no way to address it with nuance. Because it just feels attention-seeking to even imply I know I was a terror.

WIBTA if I said something? Or is this just the consequence of being a little terror as a kid? I don’t want to appear ungrateful. I owe them everything I have.

