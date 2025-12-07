Woman Agreed To Do The Makeup For A Bride Who Needed Help, But She Quickly Backed Out After Learning The Bride Once Bullied Her Husband

Some wounds from the past never fully heal.

The woman in this story agreed to do the makeup of a bride whose makeup artist backed out at the last minute.

But she found out later that the bride used to bully her husband in high school.

Now, she’s unwilling to do the bride’s makeup, and her friend is mad at her.

AITA for refusing to do makeup for my friend’s friend after learning she used to bully my husband? One of my close friends, Kelly, recently asked if I could do the wedding makeup for one of her friends, Laura. The original MUA flaked on them. I agreed since I wouldn’t be busy that day and sort of owed Kelly a favor. So I was going to do it for free.

This woman learned that Laura used to bully her husband in high school.

A few days later, I was telling my husband about it. Turns out he recognized Laura. They went to the same high school, and it was very shocking when he said she used to bully him badly. The more details he shared about the bullying, the more uncomfortable I got with this gig.

She changed her mind and told Kelly she was backing out of the gig.

After that conversation, I didn’t want to be involved in her wedding in any way, even when my husband said it was in the past and that he didn’t care about it anymore. The next day I made up my mind, so I called Kelly to explain the situation. I told her why I didn’t feel comfortable doing the makeup anymore after finding out what kind of person Laura was.

Kelly was disappointed.

She wasn’t happy, and said it put her in an awkward position because the wedding was happening soon, and it was on her to find someone else in a short space of time. I apologized for the inconvenience, but I just couldn’t.

She stood firm on her decision and refused to agree to Kelly’s request.

Later, she texted me to try again one last time, trying to convince me Laura wasn’t the same person. But I still refused. And even though she didn’t say it outright, I didn’t appreciate how she kind of insinuated I was being petty. Especially with the whole “it’s in the past” sort of argument. For reference, I know what it’s like to be bullied, and some of these things stick with you no matter how long ago they were. So, AITA?

She’s not obligated to help out for free if she doesn’t want to.

Unfortunately, makeup can’t cover a person’s bad attitude.

