Woman Agrees To Pet Sit For Her Sister, But When Her Sister Insults Her, She Tells Her To Find Another Pet Sitter

If you really loved pets, would you be willing to pet sit for a family member just to be nice?

In this story, one woman agrees to do just that, but her sister, who adopted two puppies, seems to think that she’s doing her a favor by letting her pet sit.

When insults start flying, the pet sitting plans are off.

Let’s see how it got to this point.

AITA For canceling the agreement with my sister to take care of her pets? 2 weeks ago, my sister moved into a new apartment with her BF and adopted 2 puppies. She phoned me, asking for help to take care of them. I offered help as a favor but both she and her Bf insisted on paying me, and offered me R50 ($3) per day. I only accepted this, not for money but with an honest desire to help my sibling.

It can be challenging to watch puppies while taking care of older dogs.

Several months ago, my sister made a “pet sitter” ad for me. I agreed only to keep the peace in the family while I figure things out for myself. I’ve been taking care of the puppies for two weeks now. They’re energetic and take up a lot of time, especially since I have to clean up after them and make sure they don’t bother my two smaller, older dogs. My sister has been frustrating to deal with, acting like I don’t know how to raise puppies and constantly nitpicking, even though I already have four dogs of my own. This has made it harder to focus on building for myself, but I’m willing to compromise because I genuinely want to help.

Her sister kind of overreacted.

Over the weekend, we had a miscommunication. I misunderstood her wording and thought she was going back on her word. Annoyed, I told her if she was going to cheap out, she should find someone else. But after rereading the messages, I realized I had misunderstood and apologized. She lost it, saying things that she didn’t trust me and that she was doing me a favor and earning pocket change for it.

She pointed out that she’s the one doing a favor by pet sitting.

I pointed out to her that it was completely reversed. I’m not benefiting from this. The time I could be using to build myself up was used to care for her boys and, with the “pet sitting business”, she is paying me 10% of the original price, due to the fact that they are tight on money and I don’t want them to pay the full amount for it won’t be fair. Instead of accpecting it was a mistake, she called me a jerk. I haven’t insulted her once, just talked about my dissatisfaction.

Her sister wouldn’t let her talk.

The next day, she came home and tried talking about the text. When I tried to talk about it, she kept cutting me off, so I just kept my voice. My Bf came to visit me (he knew the situation) and an argument went off between him and her. I just kept silent.

She felt really insulted, because, well, her sister insulted her.

In her anger she insulted my character, the fact that I was quiet and very introverted, calling my passion stupid and that she bet I couldn’t talk in a job interview or to people in general. Her words cut deep for Ik she honestly views me as someone who is spineless without a voice. So I took care of her puppies one last day, and sent her a text to find someone else.

She said no, it was too sudden and that she hadn’t paid me etc.

She’s not going to change her mind.

I just told her that the agreement got broken the second she insulted my character, my passion, won’t look past what I said to her and her ignoring what she said to me, not looking at the fact that I was doing her a favor and not benefiting from it and only agreeing for the simple reason that I do love and care about her. I told her to please keep the money for someone else. It was just getting plain toxic, and told her to figure it out.

She was doing her sister a favor not the other way around. Her sister should be appreciative not rude.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Never help someone who insults you.

She did the right thing.

She better not back down!

Never mistake an introvert for a doormat.

Quiet does not equal a pushover.

