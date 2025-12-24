Woman Applies For A Job Online And Is Hired Almost Immediately, But The Next Day She’s Fired For Not Having Certain Qualifications

Imagine applying for a job online and getting hired just a couple hours later. That sounds almost too good to be true, right?

Well, it actually happened to the person who wrote this story, and yes, it was too good to be true.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Almost two years after a company offered me a job and then withdrew it the next day, they contacted me again about working for them. I rage quit my long-time job in November 2023, after my boss informed me I’d been “insubordinate” for taking FMLA to take care of my father, who had nearly died. A week to the day after I quite I put in for a job at another medical facility in my area around 2PM. By 5PM I had a job offer and was doing my onboarding.

But it really wasn’t that easy.

The next day I get a call from the company. They ask me if I have certain specialized medical training, the kind of thing that lets you write your own ticket, and there would be no way you’d leave that kind of thing off your resume. I told her “no.” And she informed me that they would have to rescind their job offer to me. To rub some salt in the wound, before she hung up she told me to send anyone I knew her way who met the qualifications.

This was unexpected!

Cut to a short time ago. I get a text from someone else at the same facility. She informed me “came across” my application for the role, and that she “has another opening” and wanted “to see if you would be interested.” I was honestly shocked, and it took me a bit to calm down enough at the audacity they were showing before I responded.

Here’s how she responded…

Not making any mention of the whole offering the job and taking it away, I asked if she was referring to the role I had applied to in November of 2023. No response after that. I honestly have to wonder if they were hoping I didn’t have the job so they could offer it to me again and take it away, like Lucy convincing Charlie Brown she won’t pull the football away this time. I have so many questions about all of this that will never be answered.

That is so weird! I can appreciate the Lucy and Charlie Brown Peanuts reference here.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

