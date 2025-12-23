Woman Asks Friend’s Boyfriend For His Phone Number, But Her Friend Thinks That Was Really Inappropriate

Is it inappropriate to ask your friend’s partner for their phone number? I could see how it could be inappropriate if you were trying to hit on them, but if you needed their number to send them information about something they were interested in, would that be different?

In this story, one woman is dealing with this dilemma, and she’s not sure if she messed up or not.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my friend’s boyfriend for his number? Met my friend’s boyfriend for the first time recently. He asked me where I got some of my tattoos done from.

Then she asked a question.

I asked him for his number and texted him the details.

After he left, my friend said it was inappropriate of me to ask him for his number. She said I should have sent the details to her and she would have forwarded them to him.

Is her friend overreacting, or was it really inappropriate for her to ask for her friend’s boyfriend’s number?

Reddit readers were pretty split.

This person asks a good question.

Another person thinks she didn’t do anything inappropriate at all.

Here’s another person who is on her side.

But this person is on the friend’s side.

Another person would’ve texted the friend.

Finally, this person calls the friend “insecure and immature.”

Her friend is making a big deal out of nothing!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.