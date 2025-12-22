Woman Begs Niece Not To Complain About Her Employer’s Questionable Overtime Practices, But The Niece Ignores Her And Many Employees Lose Their Jobs

If you worked for a company with questionable workplace rules but you really needed the job, would you be upset if someone started complaining about the company’s issues on social media, or would you support outing the company for their workplace problems?

In this story, one woman is really upset when her niece decides to go public with the problems at the company that employs both of them. The problem is that this woman can’t afford to lose her job.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for saying “I just hope that you are proud of yourself.” to my niece when I lost my job after she reported the company I worked for? I(35F) lost my job after pandemic struck and found another working in a meat company. It was much lesser paid, more tiring and longer hours but beggars can’t be choosers, I have 3 kids to raise and need a job or it would be too much for my husband to shoulder. I was going to continue to work there until I find a more suitable job because the boss of that company is quite a jerk. Some time ago my niece(19F) was looking for a part-job and since there were vacancy in my workplace I recommended her to my superiors. My brother’s family is quite wealthy, fully funding my niece’s studies and living expenses and my niece only wanted a job for extra allowance.

Her niece’s intentions were good.

My niece soon found out that many of us working there are not paid the standard for over-time and our workload exceeding the norm. She was disgusted by the environment and wanted to file complaint about the company to the authorities. I begged her not to, not because of my love for the company (I was going to leave eventually), but because like me, many of us there have families to feed and needed the job. My niece ignored me and ended up making quite a big deal out of it, posting pictures, videos and long paragraphs on social media and file some reports to “fight for our rights”. I have no idea if it changed anything in the company.

But there were consequences.

However, as a result of this drama, the company decided to dismiss a portion of its staffs, and including me, a few other coworkers of mine had lost their jobs. They did not voice it out directly but they have been avoiding me, probably blaming me for introducing my niece to the job. I have been avoiding my niece too because, despite her good intentions, I still lost my job.

Her niece defended herself via text.

My niece had been texting me giving all sorts of reasons that what she done was for what is right. When I ignored her texts, she sent more with long paragraphs basically wanting me to acknowledge that she is right. I really don’t want to put blame or argue with a someone half my age still living in comfort with her parents, so in the end I replied “I just hope that you are proud of yourself.”

Her brother took his daughter’s side.

My brother texted me later saying that I was being unkind to his daughter, that as her aunt who witnessed workplace toxicity with her I should encourage her to continue to fight for what is right(still going on between her and the company). I may be unemployed but I am going to spend my time looking for a job instead of joining some vendetta. AITA?

Yes, what the niece did was right, and what the company did was wrong. That doesn’t change the fact that OP needs a job.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person thinks she should be angry at the company, not her niece.

Another person thinks blasting the company on social media was the wrong movie.

Her niece doesn’t understand the workers’ perspective.

Another person calls OP out for her passive aggressive attitude.

The company was wrong, but her niece handled it poorly.

