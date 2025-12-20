New Employee Decided To Stop Working For A Dysfunctional Company On Her First Day, But They Still Paid Her At The End Of The Month

The first day of work can often be frustrating or overwhelming.

A company paid me even though I never worked there. A few years ago, I was asked to work for a company. It was located deep in the port of my city and was very difficult to find. The instructions I had received by email were unclear. And even the company’s name was completely different from what was mentioned in the email.

I tried calling several times, but couldn’t reach anyone that early in the morning. I waited another hour or two before trying again. Until finally someone picked up and gave me the exact directions. They even admitted it was their mistake for not mentioning that the company had changed its name.

When I eventually arrived at the building, I got into an argument with a supervisor. The reason was that I was very late on my first day of work. Frustrated and stressed, I decided to leave and didn’t even begin to work at all. At the end of the month, I noticed that the company had paid me anyway. I never said a word about it.

Sometimes, being lost and frustrated pays off… literally.

