Woman Discovered Her Ex-Husband Is Engaged To The Student He Cheated With, So She Claimed The Email Address His Fiancée Might Want Someday

Cheating ex and his affair partner (gone “legit) and appear to be betrothed My ex-husband and I were together for 17 years, married for 12, and have 1 child. Our kid was 9 when we got divorced, and 11 now. He’d been having an affair for over 2 years with one of his (college) students. She was also a student worker under him in his department. He’s 11 years older than her.

They’d gone on vacations together. I discovered their affair when she posted vacation pictures of him on Instagram. I confronted him with the evidence (which he denied were him for 3 days—silly me, believing my lyin’ eyes!). Then, he informed me he was in love with her. He moved in with her (they live two states away) and basically dipped out on all parenting responsibilities.

I recently discovered that they may be engaged. This was to be expected, as they moved in together months before we were even divorced. And the week of our daughter’s birthday, no less. Good for them. They deserve each other.

However, I know her current email address (firstname.lastname@gmail.com). And I have no clue if she’s planning to change her name if they do get married. But because I am a jerk, I took it upon myself to create an email account using the same format but with my ex’s last name. That way, in the event she does get married and change her name, she won’t be able to make that email address.

Sure, there are plenty of other options, but I do enjoy knowing that that one is taken. I don’t have a backup email or phone number linked to it. So if she tries to dig into who the owner of the account is by clicking “forgot password,” it’s not going to give her any recovery info.

