Woman Discovered Her Husband Had Kissed Another Woman Before Their Wedding, So Now She Feels Betrayed By The Lie And Secret He Kept For Years

Honesty is one of the most important foundations of any marriage.

This woman has been with her husband for over a decade and thought they were honest with each other.

She later found out that he had kissed another woman just before they got married.

So she was hurt and furious, not with her husband’s indiscretion, but with the lie and secret he kept for 7 years.

Husband lied for 7 years I (34F) met my husband (39M) over 10 years ago. But we officially became an item in January 2015. In January 2016, we got engaged. We bought a house in August 2016 and planned our wedding for September 2017. All was good.

A month or so before our wedding, I went away with a friend for the weekend to see a gig. The next day, I texted and asked how his evening went (as I knew he went out with colleagues). I got a vague response about it being good and meeting up with a friend after. I asked who, and got shunted with an answer of, “Just a friend, someone I know from the gym” (where he worked at the time).

Now, we have always been completely honest with each other. We name friends and even describe them if the other person was likely to have seen them (we live in a small town). I tried to ask him about it, but I got nowhere. Even after getting home and writing him a letter, I still got nowhere. He continually said nothing happened.

I put it to one side, and we got married, got a dog, and later had a child (now 5). Our marriage hasn’t been perfect. And over the last year, arguments or disputes (we have never shouted at each other) have escalated. After one particular “argument” (7 years into our marriage), he said he has never given me a reason not to trust him. I brought up this example.

Now, he admits that the “friend” from 7 years ago kissed him.

He finally caved and said she kissed him, and he was so embarrassed he didn’t say anything. I am furious, not because of what happened, but because of how easily and for how long he lied about it. He thinks all is okay, but I am struggling. Am I the jerk here for not letting it go?

Sometimes, the lie hurts more than the mistake.

