Tired Mom Feels Like She Never Has A Break Since She Had Kids, But Her Husband Thinks She’s Being Selfish For Wanting To Go To Dinner With A Friend

Parenting can be really hard because there are no breaks. It’s a 24/7 job.

Imagine being a mom and feeling like you desperately need a break. Would you think it would be a much needed sanity break to go out to eat with a friend, or would that be a selfish thing to do?

In this story, one woman was really excited about the idea of going out to eat with a friend, but then her husband called her selfish.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for wanting to go out to a buffet with my friend? I (33F) have been married to my husband (38M) for 7 years. We have 4 kids (6M, 4F, 3M, 5 month old). He’s a great dad and husband overall. We’re introverted homebodies, spend most time in with the kids, gaming, movies, etc. We rarely argue, and when we do it gets resolved quickly. My only real complaint is that he has never taken me out on a date in our entire marriage. I’ve never asked for anything fancy..just a simple meal out would be nice, but it never happens.

But now there’s another problem.

My husband recently lost his job due to “frustration of contract,” and he’s been depressed and stressed. I’ve been handling everything on the home front: all the cleaning, cooking, school runs, dishes, laundry, groceries, bedtime, etc. I’ve also been doing all of his unemployment paperwork, helped rebuild his résumé, and send him job links daily. Meanwhile, he spends hours playing COD and leaves messes around the house that I end up cleaning. I haven’t complained because I know he’s struggling mentally.

Being friends with your next door neighbor sounds wonderful!

I recently became friends with my next-door neighbor “Tina.” She also has 4 kids, and once or twice a week we step outside for about an hour to smoke and talk. We both make sure our kids are fed, the house is set, and everything is safe before we step out. Since my husband has been home, I haven’t made my kids come outside unless they want to, because an adult is in the house now. My husband told me he doesn’t like that I go out for that hour, saying my friend “asks too much of me,” even though she doesn’t ask anything.. I enjoy the break and human connection.

Tina suggested doing something fun together.

Today Tina says we should make a plan soon to go to a Chinese buffet 10 minutes away. We’d smoke, eat, and come home. Just a couple hours. I never go out. I’ve never had alone time since my first kid was born. I was excited because I’m extremely overstimulated lately and feel like I’m in nonstop mom mode.

Her husband hated this plan.

When I mentioned it to my husband, he blew up. He said I’m “selfish” for wanting to leave him with the kids while I “go fill my belly,” that I “need a reality check,” that I “signed up for kids,” and that I shouldn’t need any peace because he doesn’t get any. I told him I’d cook dinner before I left and make sure everything was set. I also told him I’d be happy if he ever had a friend invite him somewhere because he never goes out to have fun. I wouldn’t stop him. He kept insisting I was selfish no matter what I said. Eventually I just stopped arguing because I was exhausted and hurt.

She’s not sure if going out with a friend is selfish or not.

I feel guilty now, but also angry, because I genuinely don’t think wanting a couple hours with a friend is wrong after everything I’ve been doing for the family. AITA for wanting one small break and going to a buffet with a friend?

Her husband sounds selfish. It sounds like he mopes around the house all day and doesn’t want to be in charge of the kids while she’s gone for a couple hours. She probably desperately need to get out of the house for a bit for her own mental health.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her husband sounds pretty lazy.

Her marriage may not be as great as she thinks it is.

Here’s a good way of thinking about it.

She’s really doing way too much.

Being a doormat is not the same as having a good marriage.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.