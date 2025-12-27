Woman Left Early After Being A Guest At Her Friend’s House Because She Felt Unwelcome, But His Girlfriend Got Furious And Started Screaming At Her

Insecurity makes some people do unexpected things.

AITA for leaving early and telling exactly why I (26F) have been friends with Rick (27M) for about 7 years. We were never romantically involved; we called each other “brother” and “sis,” and that’s how I saw him. We never saw each other much in real life because we live far apart. As time went on, we both met our current partners. From the start, Donna (26F) seemed to hate me. When we first met, she told me I looked ugly, but she also had a meltdown about me wanting to steal her guy. I tried to be understanding. Their relationship was new, and she probably felt insecure. After that, I kept my distance. For the next three years, we saw each other only a few times in group settings. During one of them, she “joked” that I was undesirable to men. I ignored it again, thinking she was just insecure. A few weeks ago, Rick invited me to visit them. I was excited and hoping that Donna and I would finally be on friendly terms. I arrived Friday evening, and Rick immediately assumed we were going to a pub to get hammered. I asked for a chill evening at home instead, just the three of us catching up. I mentioned being excited to finally get to know Donna, but she asked me, “Why would you want that?” then asked me if I was testing her. It just went downhill from there.

The entire weekend, Donna barely spoke to me. She asked Rick, “Does she want a coffee?” while I stood right there, ignoring my answer unless he repeated it. They never asked what I wanted to do; they just told me their plans and expected me to follow. Rick and I also seemed to have drifted apart, our conversations were just awkward small talk. At one point, he literally said he doesn’t have anything else to say to me. I also repeatedly asked for a place to put my things, but they never gave me one, so I ended up with my backpack in the hallway and my stuff on the floor. The last straw came when Rick announced we were going to a pub with Donna and her friend because they had a rough week and he owes them since we stayed at home last night. He also mentioned the pub allows smoking inside, again informing, not asking. At that point, I decided I just wanted to go home. I absolutely hate places with smoke. I don’t want to drink. Donna and her friend couldn’t care less if I joined them, and Rick’s only concern is making it up to Donna, so why would I go to a place I would hate with people who won’t talk to me? I said my goodbyes and returned home (5 hours travelling).

The next day, they called to ask what had happened. I calmly explained that I felt unwelcome and uncomfortable. I’d even prepared a few written notes so I could be polite and clear. Donna got furious and started screaming, raising her voice and saying, “Sorry that my family is d*ing,” “Sorry that I hate myself,” and much more. Rick told me I crossed a line, and we ended the call. I later texted him saying that if they were going through something, I would’ve understood; they just had to say so. My boyfriend says I did a good thing. But Donna seems to have some issues that I triggered. I don’t know if I’m even friends with Rick at this point. AITA?

