Woman Forgot To Take Out The Bins During A Chaotic Week, So She Was Surprised When The Neighbor’s Teenage Son Quietly Handled Everything For Her

Small acts of kindness can make a huge difference.

This woman forgot to put her bins out at the curb after having a rough week at home.

But her neighbor’s teenage son went ahead and took care of the bins.

She had always admired and appreciated her neighbor’s thoughtfulness.

Neighbour’s kid noticed we forgot to put our bins on the curb for bin night and did it for us

My family has had a bit of a rough week with illness, and our schedule has been off.

Thus, we forgot to put our bins out for collection.

Anyone who has done this before knows it’s the adult equivalent of forgetting to do your homework.

Trying to catch up over the next few weeks sucks.

This woman was surprised to see their bins taken out.

So I was pleasantly surprised this morning to see our bins had been taken out.

When I messaged my neighbours, I learned that their 18-year-old kid realised late last night that we had forgotten to do it.

He took it upon himself to carry them out to the curb.

He did it to avoid waking us up by rolling them on the gravel.

She genuinely thinks that their neighbor and their kid are kind people.

What a great kid. He was so thoughtful.

They’ve been such good neighbours to us, always stepping in to lend a hand if we need it.

We don’t even have to ask. Genuinely good people.

I just wanted to share this little act of kindness that brightened my day.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one suggests doing something nice for the kid.

Short and sweet.

Here’s another nice remark.

Finally, nice and selfless people are still out there, says this one.

Good neighbors are one of life’s greatest blessings.

The Sifter