Woman Is Annoyed That Her Boyfriend’s Mom Keeps Calling Her The Wrong Name, So She Lets Her Believe She’s Going To Make The Turkey For Thanksgiving

Imagine dating someone whose mom insists on always calling you the wrong name. Would you keep correcting her, start answering to the wrong name, or prove a point about why calling you the wrong name is a very bad idea?

In this story, one woman uses Thanksgiving as the perfect opportunity to prove a point, but it might also be the end of her relationship with her boyfriend.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for ruining thanksgiving? I (30f) met my bf (30m) 3 years ago. Before me he was together with his HS sweetheart. They fell out of love and broke up. A year later we started dating. His mom however was still heartbroken about it. I was very understanding and thought she needed time to get to know me. The ex basically grew up with them and they saw her as a part of the family.

Her boyfriend’s mom is being pretty mean.

For the first year of my relationship his mom would call me ex’s name, until bf got angry once and told her to be nice. She laughed it off and said it was just a habit. After that she started calling me the wrong name. (Janet instead of Jenny; fictional names just for the story). I corrected her a couple of times but she seemed to like hurting me so I ignored it later.

The boyfriend’s family brought up her cooking skills.

My bf has two sisters and a couple of weeks before thanksgiving we were invited to bbq at the older sister’s house. I was in the kitchen with my bf’s mom, the sisters and one of their husbands. The older sister then talked about how my BF praised my cooking to her husband and the mom was listening.

Was her boyfriend’s mom serious?

She then said iut loud “SURE! Why don’t we let Janet make the turkey this year?”. The sisters giggled and looked at each other. And I said “thats a great idea!” I didn’t tell my bf what happened.

Here’s what happened on Thanksgiving.

On thanksgiving we went to his mom’s house with the usual wine and dessert. She was shocked l, everybody was shocked. I said “what? I thought Janet is bringing the turkey!”. There was yelling, crying and then we got kicked out.

This might be the end of their relationship.

My bf is so angry with me he hasn’t talked to me since. I think it’s over tbh. But I still don’t think I did anything wrong! Did I?

Her boyfriend’s mom deserved that! It’s hilarious! But, yes, she kind of did ruin Thanksgiving. She should’ve at least told her boyfriend so he’d be in on the prank. They still could’ve done the same thing but with a turkey in the car to offer after they proved their point.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is on her side.

Her boyfriend shouldn’t have let his mom treat her this way.

Another person thinks she might be better off without her boyfriend.

It is odd that her boyfriend’s parents never said anything to him about the turkey.

They’ll never forget the Thanksgiving that didn’t have a turkey.

