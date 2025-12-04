Woman Lost Her Sister While Her Husband Was On A Weekend Trip With Friends, But She Can’t Forgive Him For Choosing Not To Come Home Right Away

Emotional support means everything during times of loss.

This woman was devastated after the sudden passing of her sister.

However, her husband’s response to the tragedy left her feeling alone and deeply betrayed.

Now, months later, she still struggles with the pain and what it means for their marriage.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for being mad army husband for not coming home from his guys trip when my sister died My husband went away for a long weekend on a guys’ trip, seven hours’ drive away. When he left, we knew my sister was ill, but it was not anticipated that she would pass away. He left early on Friday morning, and she unexpectedly took a quick turn for the worse. We still did not anticipate that things were as dire as they were.

This woman told her husband that he didn’t need to go back.

So when I received a call that she passed early Saturday morning, I was in shock. I immediately called my husband, and he asked if he should come home. I regret that I was not honest and said that he shouldn’t ruin his trip. I did not mean to say that. I was just taken aback that it was even a question. I was so hurt that there was even an option to ask whether or not I needed him to return home.

This decision haunted her over the next 6 months.

He did not come home for a few days later. Leaving me to deal with not only my grief but also the grief of our children alone. I carry animosity over this six months later, and I do not know that I can ever get over it. It makes me question our marriage.

When they talked about it, he blamed her for not telling him to come home.

I discussed this with him, and he feels as though it is my fault because I did not tell him he should return home. I feel as though you shouldn’t need to tell someone that you need them when someone close to you passes away. Especially one who you have been married to for nearly 20 years. The pain that his failure to support me caused is unbearable.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

You need to communicate your needs, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a sweet, empathic remark.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Some questions don’t need explicit answers.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.