Woman Made Thoughtful Crochet Gifts For Her Family, But Her Sister Accused Her Of Being Cheap And Selfish

Handmade gifts are meant to show care, not spark conflict.

One unemployed woman spent weeks crocheting handmade Christmas gifts for her loved ones.

But when she didn’t use her fanciest yarn for her sister’s present, she accused her of being a cheapskate.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not using my “fancy” materials for Christmas presents? I (29F) crochet as a hobby and have a very large yarn “stash.” Over the years, I’ve collected hanks of yarn from a company called Manos Del Uruguay.

The brand is pretty pricey, so she likes to save it for special occasions.

The company is fantastic; the yarn is hand-dyed and hand-spun, and the company employs all rural women in the country. The yarn can be expensive, anywhere from $10–$48 depending on yarn size and weight. Because of this, I keep the yarn for personal projects; I don’t use it for commissions or gifts. My family knows about this collection; they’ve even given me yarn from Manos as gifts in the past.

Lately, money’s been a little tight for her.

I’ve been out of work for the last three months and have a new job that doesn’t start until January. So I’ve basically been making do by using my crochet skills and taking commissions. I make enough to get by, with some small generosities from my family—$20–$40 here and there—nothing I won’t be able to pay back.

So she decided she was going to make all handmade gifts this year.

Because most of my money is going toward bills and food, I decided to crochet my family’s presents this year (10 people overall: my parents, siblings, and their spouses). Instead of dipping into my stash, I set aside some commission money to buy brand-new wool yarn in everyone’s favorite colors.

She tried to be thoughtful, and she spent a great deal of time on each of the gifts.

As we live in a cold state, I made everyone a set of a hat, scarf, and fingerless gloves. I’ve been working on these for the past month or so and tried to pick patterns that looked nice but worked up quickly. A couple of days ago, while I was out running errands, my sister Bianca decided to pop in to grab a gift she had shipped to my apartment to keep hidden.

But when Bianca saw the gift, she wasn’t impressed at all.

She found the gifts on my worktable and also found the labels from the yarn I bought. I got back to my apartment to find her there. She called me cheap and demanded that her set be remade in my “fancy” South American yarn since she’s been nice enough to lend me money recently and has also given me some of the yarn.

She tried to reason with her sister, but Bianca wasn’t having any of it.

I explained that most of the Manos yarn is the wrong weight for the patterns I used (most of it is weight 3, and the patterns I used asked for weight 5 or 6 yarn). I also explained that I wanted to keep it for personal use so I could enjoy the yarn after working with it.

They left on very bad terms.

She called me selfish and said I wouldn’t be getting any more help from her. I called her spoiled and told her to get out of my apartment. She left after saying neither she nor her husband wanted my cheap presents. AITA?

Her sister doesn’t seem to understand what she’s going through at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her sister really is about as entitled as they come.

Her sister likely fails to appreciate just how lucky she really is.

This fellow crocheter goes against the grain.

Her sister doesn’t even deserve nice yarn.

Yarn isn’t cheap, y’all!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.