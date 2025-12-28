Airplane Passenger Pretends To Be Sleeping In An Aisle Seat To Avoid Sitting In A Window Seat, But Another Traveller Finds Her Sitting In Her Seat And Tells Her To Move

Imagine boarding an airplane, and someone else is sitting in your assigned seat. Would you be willing to switch seats with them, or would you insist on sitting in your seat?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she refuses to let someone else take her seat. The drama doesn’t end there!

Let’s read all about it.

Woman pretends to be asleep in my seat while the plane is still boarding I witnessed a small spat between two people on a flight earlier today regarding their seats which reminded me of this experience I had about ten years ago. I was on a flight to attend an annual convention happening on the other side of the country with two of my senior colleagues. It was the night before the first day of the event so the entire flight practically consisted of people in the same industry. My colleagues were busy greeting or acknowledging people as we were walking along the airplane aisle to get to our seats. I was a rookie at the time.

This would be so annoying.

At any rate, a woman in early thirties was sitting in my seat. She was wearing oversized sunglasses along with a pair of studio headphones over her head. Moreover, she rested her hands neatly on her lap and had her head tilted back on the headrest as if to suggest that she was asleep and not to be disturbed. Give me a break, half of the plane hadn’t finished boarding by this point.

She tried to “wake up” the passenger.

She ignored several of my initial verbal attempts at getting her attention. She ignored half a dozen gentle taps on her shoulder. When she finally “awakened”, I tried explaining to her that she was in my seat.

The passenger still wasn’t about to give up the seat.

But her response was to point at her headphones, then shrugging with both her hands upturned to gesture that she couldn’t hear what I was saying. “You could try taking them off?”. Nothing, still playing dumb with no intention to take off her headphones. I think the reader can appreciate that I was starting to impede aisle traffic by this point.

The passenger still played dumb.

Not giving up, I then showed her my boarding pass, pointing at the printed seat number. She then mouthed “ohhhh” as if she just understood what I’ve been saying all along. She then tucked in her knees half an inch into the seat and motioned me to pass by her like that. I had briefly considered whether to give her the crotch or the butt but I chose to insist. When she tucked in her knees again at my another futile attempt at getting her to move to her own seat, I just about had it.

She finally moved.

I raised my voice and and said out loud that “I’m not the one getting in, you are!” To which she instantly recoiled and moved to the window seat without a word. The guy who was waiting behind me in the aisle gave me a thumbs up as he passed by. I thought that was that but she was apparently still salty and wanted satisfaction.

This woman is too much!

After the plane had taken off, she tapped on my shoulder and said she’d be open to switching seats with me “If I wanted.” I politely declined albeit with an almost amused look in my face. Later, I was casually conversing with my colleagues seated across from me in their aisle seats. She tapped on my shoulders again and said that her offer extended to “your friends”. I gave a light chuckle and said “Sure.”

She has a guess at why the woman was acting this way.

I knew what she was getting at along with her condescension; that she was “someone in the industry”. Too late, I already texted my colleagues after that little incident of ours and both of them had Mariah Carey’d her. She later circled back on this, whether if I’d asked my colleagues about their seat yet to which I replied in the negative.

But she had another question.

She asked “If I could please ask them” to which I’d always reply in the positive, “Sure” in a lighthearted manner. This exact exchange occurred between us not once, not twice, but thrice in the course of a 6 hour flight. To this day, I’ve never come across her professionally so I’m not sure what exactly she was trying to achieve there.

Why was this passenger so set against a window seat? I actually prefer a window seat.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person shares what they would’ve done.

Sometimes people do make mistakes and accidentally sit in the wrong seat.

This person is also a fan of an aisle seat.

This is interesting!

If she wanted an aisle seat, she should’ve booked one.

