Woman Refused To Buy Expensive Gifts For A Nephew She Barely Knew, So Her Parents Accused Her Of Ruining Christmas
Even the happiest celebrations can turn tense when generosity becomes something people start to expect instead of appreciate.
One woman enjoyed gifting lavish presents to her nieces and nephews every year.
But when her parents tried to guilt her into buying equally extravagant gifts for her estranged brother’s child whom she’d never met, it dampened everyone’s Christmas spirit.
Read on for the full story.
AITA for not buying Christmas gifts for my 5 year old nephew, but will buy it for all other nephews and nieces?
I have 6 siblings and I am second oldest.
Me and my older brother have had no contact for about 8 years. He lived in another country with his wife and 5-year-old son.
This year they moved back to our country. They always spent Christmas with his wife’s parents and then came to our parents the next day without me present.
When she came into some money, she was set up pretty well for buying gifts.
A couple of years back I had a tragedy and got a lot for compensation. I invested and am now living very good from passive income.
For the last 3 years, I buy all the gifts for Christmas for my nephews and nieces. My siblings give me their letters for Santa and I go all out.
I absolutely love seeing them when they open the gifts.
But soon her mother added another name to the list of people she needed to buy gifts for.
I already got all the letters this year and have all the gifts ready, but then last week my mother wanted to give me another letter.
She said it’s from my nephew from my oldest brother.
She immediately bristled at this idea, which upset her parents.
I was surprised, but then told her that I won’t buy anything for him. I don’t even know him and I am not prepared to spend that much on a stranger kid.
My parents then told me that we can’t single him out. That he would be very sad seeing other kids opening gifts and him not getting anything.
I told them they can buy the gifts, and maybe my siblings will chip in.
Her mom turns on the waterworks and elevates the situation.
My mother started crying that they can’t match my gifts and begged me to reconsider. I refused.
I am hurt even because I just found out that my brother’s family will be with us for Christmas.
Now they are text-bombing me that I’m ruining Christmas.
Now she’s second-guessing if she’s wrong for standing her ground.
My partner said that maybe we should buy gifts for my nephew.
That he is innocent and one more smile won’t hurt.
AITA if I refuse?
She’s allowed to set limits, even during the holidays.
What did Reddit think?
This user thinks it’s wrong to single one kid out, no matter the circumstances.
On the other hand, if she doesn’t even talk to her brother, why should she be held responsible for a gift?
On principle, she’s not wrong for wanting to buy a gift, but it would be sad to watch one kid be disappointed on Christmas.
If it’s fairness they demand, maybe it’s time to put a stop to all gifts.
At the end of the day, she wasn’t sabotaging Christmas.
She was reminding everyone that her wallet isn’t a community fund!
