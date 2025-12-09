Woman Refused To Promise Her Terminal Father That She Would Financially Support His Struggling Sister, So He Decided To Write Her Out Of His Will

Family loyalty can get complicated when money enters the picture.

If your father asked you to support a family member who was struggling financially, would you do it?

This woman’s father asked her to financially support her aunt, but she refused.

So her father reacted in a way she never expected.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Don’t want to assume financial responsibility for my 78 year old aunt – dad is writing me out of the will as a result – AITAH? My father and I just had an argument because he asked me to “promise to take care of my aunt after he dies.” I refused to commit to that. He is now writing me out of his will. I’m genuinely unsure which of us is in the wrong.

Meet this woman’s aunt…

My father’s older sister (my aunt) is a genuinely kind person, but she has not been a significant part of my life due to living abroad for most of it. She is extremely dear to my father and took care of him like a mother when he was small. She is one of the most important people in his life. She comes from a culture that loves designer brands, showing off to others, and spending lavishly. Her children are similar in their values.

Her father gave his share of the inheritance to her aunt.

When my grandmother died, she left her children, including my aunt and father, a significant inheritance. My father also gave his entire portion, over $100k, to my aunt, in addition to what she inherited. My aunt gave it all to her daughter (my cousin), who blew it all on fancy clothing and Michelin star restaurants. My aunt and her husband also never saved up to secure their own futures, and now my aunt is living with her daughter in near poverty. And my dad is helping bankroll them.

She thinks it’s unfair to financially support her aunt because her aunt’s daughters should do that.

I’ve worked my whole life to be self-sufficient. I’m frugal and often deprive myself of luxuries to secure my future. I think it’s unfair for my dad to ask me to financially take care of my aunt when she has children that should be doing that. My father has been decent and generous with me, and he thinks that I should be willing to make the promise to take care of his beloved sister because of that. I’ve also been incredibly good to him, doing far more to emotionally support him than I think most daughters do for their fathers.

Now, her father tells her he will be writing her out of his will.

After I said I won’t make the promise to financially secure my aunt’s future, my father said that he will write me out of the will and that he would give my share to his sister. I told him that it’s his choice to do whatever he wants with his money. Am I the jerk?

Her dad is free to do what he wants with his money, and she is free to decide not to take care of her aunt.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another opinion from this person.

Blackmail isn’t love, says this person.

This user offers some helpful suggestions.

Finally, short but sensible.

Nothing divides a family faster than money and inheritance.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.