Woman Thought Her Job Interview Went Really Well, But Then She Got A Call From The Employer Asking Her For A Favor

Imagine interviewing for a job and not getting it. Would you be willing to do a favor for hat employer, or would you refuse to call them back?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she does not want to call back. Should she call anyway?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not responding back to an employer that ghosted me and now needs a favor from me. I, 35(f) applied for a part-time job almost 2 months ago. I was interviewed and showed around the office and overall vibe was good since we have the same ethnicity in a state where there’s rarely anyone else with our ethnicity and to be in the exact same field too.

However, I never heard back since the interview.

It doesn’t look like she got the job, but a former coworker might.

Yesterday, I received a random message from the employer telling me they hope everything’s going well for me and now is asking me a favor. It turns out, they are trying to hire a person that used to work in the office I work at and wanted me to do a reference check on them on their behalf. I didn’t respond as I felt off having to do work for them when they ghosted me for months. AITAH for not responding back?

That’s pretty rude to ask a potential employee to be a reference for another potential employee. I wouldn’t want to call back either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That really is a crazy request.

She can ignore them just like they ignored her.

I like this idea!

Here’s a suggestion to reach out to the former coworker.

Talk about weird hiring practices!

