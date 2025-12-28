Woman Told A Longtime Friend She Didn’t Expect Her To Be Underweight After A Visit To The Doctor’s, And Now The Friend Is Accusing Her Of Body Shaming

Some people can dish it out for years, but the moment you give them even a fraction of it back, suddenly you’re the villain.

So, what would you do if someone spent years making comments about your body, but when you finally respond with one mild remark, they claim you’re “body shaming” them?

Would you apologize for hurting their feelings? Or would you stand by what you said?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and wonders if she handled it wrong. Here’s what happened.

AITA for “body shaming” my friend? I was always a scrawny kid, and people pointed it out, with comments like, “You should eat more.” I was always insecure about this. They would hold my wrist and say how it’s so small. Classmates would make fun of the size of my PE uniform, which would be kids’ sizing even if we were in high school. I don’t mean to be like those TikTok skits that are like, “Ohhh I’m so small uwu.” But I truly was made fun of for being skinny. And it really affected my self-esteem. I once borrowed a friend’s shirt, and she told me it made me look anorexic. The thing is, I’m not. I eat well and try my best to gain weight.

This friend always seemed to have a comment ready.

When I was around 16, my friend and I were called to the clinic for our yearly check-up, where they checked our height, weight, etc. For some reason, we were in the clinic together, and I was first, so my friend heard the nurse’s feedback. I was told that my BMI was underweight and I should eat more. Which, okay, is factually true. I left and waited for my friend outside. Now, this “friend” was always one of the people who would make fun of me for being skinny. At one point, she said she thinks I’m skinny enough that she can break my arm. She implied that I was weak multiple times. I was/am a runner and do sports.

Years later, someone brought this whole thing up.

When she went out of the clinic, she said, “Good news! I’m healthy! Not like you. Not underweight!” I said, “Oh, I wouldn’t have thought that you were underweight,” which she got offended by. She’s not overweight or anything. She’s pretty much healthy and average. She was conscious about gaining weight in high school and always spoke about body positivity and female empowerment, but I guess not when it comes to skinny people. She said I bodys hamed her for saying she doesn’t look underweight. We’ve since graduated and are no longer in contact, but it’s been brought up recently by a mutual friend when we were reminiscing about high school. Apparently, the friend ranted to her about it. AITA?

Yikes! There’s a lot to unpack here.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about all this.

