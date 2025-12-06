Woman Told Her Longtime Friend About Receiving An Inheritance, And Her Friend Demanded Half Because “Her Family Didn’t Have That,” So When She Refused, The Friend Blocked Her

It’s funny how some people wait until you get money and then act as if you owe them something.

So, what would you do if you told a longtime friend about a small inheritance, only for her to decide she deserved half of it because she didn’t grow up with the same opportunities? Would you give her a little money? Or would you refuse because that’s not how it works?

In the following story, one friend finds herself dealing with this scenario and decides to walk away for good. Here’s what happened.

My friend said I owe her half my Inheritance because her family “Didn’t have that” So my great-aunt passed away and left me a decent inheritance. Nothing wild, but enough to pay off my student loans and set aside a little savings. I told my friend, we’ll call her Rachel, over lunch. She got quiet. Then she said, “Wow. Must be nice. I bet you’ll help out your friends who weren’t so lucky growing up.”

At first, she thought the girl was joking.

I laughed and said something like, “I mean, I’ll probably treat my friends to dinner more often.” She stared at me and said, very seriously, “No, like, actually help. We’ve known each other forever. I think it’d be fair if you split it.” I thought she was joking. She was not.

They are no longer friends.

She then brought up all the times she “covered my coffee” in college and said, “This is just the universe evening the score.” Needless to say, I didn’t share a dime. She blocked me on Instagram and told our mutual friends I “ghosted her after I got rich.” Sorry, Rachel. The only thing I’m splitting is the check with people who actually support me.

