Woman Was Excited That Her Online Friend Was Going To Visit Her In Person In The Netherlands, But She Quickly Realized Her Friend’s Size Was Going To Be A Problem

Imagine having a good friend from another country that you only know online. If that friend told you she was going to visit your country, would you offer to let her stay with you, or would you let her get a hotel and meet up somewhere else?

In this story, one woman is in this situation and picks the first option, but she quickly realizes this was a very bad idea. Now, her friend is mad at her, and she’s not sure how to make things right.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not knowing my apartment wasn’t accessible for my bigger friend? I’d like to preface that I do feel really bad about this. My friend is American and she’s always wanted to come to Netherlands (where I’m from), we’ve been e-friends for like 3 years but I didn’t know what she looked like until like a year ago. Keep in mind I’d never seen her full body till now only selfies

When she told me she wanted to visit I was like that’s so fun! Why not come stay with me? What I did not consider is that you have to take stairs to get up to my apartment and those stairs are in fact quite narrow, regular sized people can fit through but it’s not exactly wide When I saw my friend irl when I meet to her she was bigger than I expected honestly, but I’m obvi not gonna say that so we drove back to my place just having a kiki, but when we got to my buildings front door I saw her expression kinda deflate. And I fr did not even connect the dots until I unlocked it and I was like ohhhh she’s not fitting up these stairs

I felt so bad dude, I offered if she wanted to just go get an Airbnb together or something and I’d cover half. But she just left and hasn’t spoken to me even though she’s still in nl. And she spoke to another one of our mutual friends saying I only brought her to my place to mess with her which is so far from the truth AITAH? And how can I fix this? 😭

