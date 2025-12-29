Woman Watched Her Friend Cruelly Tear Down Other People’s Engagement Rings, So She Got Real About Her Own Ugly Ring

Every friend group has someone who can’t resist tearing down other people’s special moments.

AITA for telling my friend her engagement ring is ugly? My friend is constantly harping on other people’s engagement rings. Every time one of our friends gets engaged, she sends it to me with some snarky comment.

For example, last week she sent me a picture of one of our mutual acquaintance’s rings, which had been posted on FB, saying that it was one of the ugliest rings she had ever seen. Was it an ugly ring? Yes! But also, I don’t believe in crapping on people’s happiest moments, and I find it strange that she always has something negative to say.

Last month, she finally got engaged. I honestly think her ring is hideous and tacky. She asked for the biggest “rock” possible, and it’s just not appealing in any way.

She sent me another person’s engagement ring last night, and I have been so fed up with her negativity that I ignored it all day. She texted me again a few minutes ago asking me if I saw her message, what I thought of the ring, etc. I told her yes, but I didn’t want to talk about it.

Then she kept asking me what was wrong, so I finally exploded at her. I told her I was sick of her being a jerk about everyone else’s happiest moment, that who cares if the ring is ugly if she isn’t the one wearing it, and that I’m sure many people think that about her ring too.

She then asked me point-blank if I thought her ring was ugly, and I said yes. Now she is super mad at me and said I ruined her ring and she doesn’t want to be my friend anymore. AITA for telling her her ring is ugly?

