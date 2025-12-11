Woman’s Boss Insists That She Needs A Medical Certificate In Order To Take A Sick Day, So Her Fiancé Makes Sure The Doctor’s Appointment Is Inconvenient For Her Boss

Have you ever worked for a company where you were required to get a doctor’s note in order to take a sick day?

I out did my fiancées petty boss I run a physical therapy clinic and my fiancée is a lawyer. A few months ago at our engagement party I mentioned to a few of her colleagues that I’m happy to give them a discount if they need to see me. Four of them have become my regulars. One day one of her partners booked in. To put it lightly, none of the colleagues or my fiancé like him.

He gets it.

After spending an hour with him I understand why.

He’s very arrogant and condescending but strangely desperate for approval. I remained pleasant with him though. After paying he did mention the discount but I just said well it’s for employees with a smirk.

They had a conversation about sick leave.

He’s been in a few times. 3 weeks ago he came in and conversation turned to how my day was going. One of the therapists was sick so I was busier than usual seeing their clients. He said that must be annoying and asked if they needed a medical certificate. I just said no and I think that’s a stupid policy as I’d rather someone stay home and not infect the clinic. He countered saying he wanted to be more strict with that at his office to prevent people slacking off.

If he wants a medical certificate, he’ll get a medical certificate!

I ended up getting a rotten cold and eventually gave it to my fiancée. It hit her hard and she ended up working from home Friday. She deteriorated over the weekend and took Monday off. Her boss emailed her this morning saying she’d need a medical certificate. (First time that’s been enforced). Coincidentally he had a 2 o’clock appointment with me today. So I booked my fiancée in with her Dr at 2 and let him know that I have to cancel his appointment because I have to drive her to the doctor. (To be fair she’s got vertigo and is pretty lightheaded). I’d get back to him if I had any availability but I’m fully booked for the next 3 weeks.

The boss quickly changed his mind.

He’s messaged both of us saying that the medical isn’t necessary 🤣. My fiancée said she can’t cancel due to late cancellation policy and that it’s rude and I just said it’s best she go.

