Woman’s Dad Told Her She Could Have Her Brother’s Room As Long As She Cleaned It, But After She Did All That Work, Her Brother Wanted To Move Back In

Siblings often fight about who gets the bigger room in the house.

If your sibling moved out and their bigger room became your room, would you be willing to give your sibling their room back if they wanted to move back home?

The woman in this story was told she could have her brother’s old room after he left to live with his girlfriend

But the room was filthy, so she spent time and energy cleaning and organizing the room before moving in.

Now, her brother wants his room back, and she’s not sure what to do.

Read the full story below.

WIBTA for refusing to give my brother the room that he trashed after he moved out? My brother (23M) lived in one of the bedrooms in our house before moving out a few months ago to live with his girlfriend. When he left, he completely trashed the room. It was filthy and full of junk. My dad told me (I’m in college and still living at home) that if I (20F) cleaned it up, I could have that room as mine. I spent days cleaning it. I’m talking deep cleaning, throwing out his trash, scrubbing, organizing, everything.

This woman wanted a bigger room with its own bathroom.

The room is a lot bigger than mine, has its own en suite bathroom, and the closet is way larger, too. My current room is small, and I have to use a bathroom that’s across the hall. Which can be awkward since I’m the only female in the house and sometimes, I have to sprint there undressed after a shower.

Her brother came back and demanded to get his room back.

Anyway, my brother recently came back home after things with his girlfriend didn’t work out, and now he’s demanding the room back. His reasoning is that he “needs the space” because he has a rabbit and wants to keep it in there. He says it wouldn’t be fair for me to take the room when he has a pet that needs the space more than I do.

She thinks it’s unfair because she earned it fair and square.

The thing is, the room was promised to me, and I’m the one who actually cleaned it. He left it disgusting and didn’t care until he suddenly wanted it back. I kind of feel bad because I get that the rabbit needs room to move around. But at the same time, it feels unfair that I did all the work just for him to swoop back in.

She doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it, though.

For context, I’ll probably be moving out in about a year for law school while he’s pretty much unemployed and still living off our parents. I don’t want to cause a huge fight over it, but I also don’t want to give up something I earned.

But if she chooses to give it back, she wants him to pay for her cleaning services.

If I do give him the room, then I would want to ask for money for cleaning it since I did have to inhale bleach a lot which caused severe migraines. I also had to clean up mold in the carpets and clean up his bunny’s crap. I also wiped down the window that had spider eggs, spiders, cobwebs, etc. on it. So, WIBTA if I refused to give him the room and kept it like I was promised?

She put in a lot of work and earned the room, but should her brother get his old room back anyway?

