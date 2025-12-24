Woman’s Manager Thinks She Should Attend The Final Ceremony For Her Former Coworker, But She Promised To Take Her Daughter To An Event That Day

Would you attend a former coworker’s funeral even if you never met them in person and didn’t know their family at all?

The woman in this story, is wondering whether or not she should attend her former coworker’s funeral. Her manager seems to think she should, but she has several reasons she doesn’t want to go.

WIBTA For not attending an old coworker’s service? I work from home full time, and I have an old coworker, whom I have never met but spoke to a few times on teams who passed away. This coworker was no longer working with the company and I only started with the company a few months before he stopped working there.

Recently, I found out this coworker passed away. Although I’m sad for him and his family, there is a funeral on Saturday and I was not planning to attend. I was gifted a Christmas Event to take myself, my 7 year old daughter and my husband to, and would then need to return from the event quickly, get ready for a funeral (and buy clothes for a funeral – I don’t own anything nice to wear and am financially strapped), and drive about an hour each way out of town in winter driving conditions to attend the funeral on Saturday.

I was asked if I was attending the funeral by my manager, and had mentioned that since I did not know this coworker, and although offer my condolences, I would not be attending – I also mentioned I have plans and the drive would make time tight. I was guilted in saying that I should be going and that everyone else is going, and it’s a show of support for his family. As much as I understand this, I do not know this man, I’ve never met anyone in his family, and I’ve spoken to him maybe a few short times on teams, and I have a young daughter that I promised to spend this time with.

Now I’m wondering if I’ve done the wrong thing and should be attending? I’ve never been to a funeral before and the thought of this is making me incredibly anxious. AITA? Should I be attending the funeral?

I don’t think she should feel guilted into going. She doesn’t know this man very well and doesn’t know his family at all. Her family won’t even notice that she’s not there.

The only person who will notice is her boss, but it’s not a work event.

