Mother Embarrassed Her Daughter At A Friend’s Dinner, But When She Finally Snapped And Went Home, Her Mom Left Her A Note That Made Things Worse

AITA for saying my mom only cares about her reputation and not her kids at a friends dinner. Context: I’m 18(f) at the moment, and when I was 16 I ran away from home for about 1 week after a big argument with my mother, who I have a very turbulent relationship with. I ended up coming back after a call with my middle brother. Today we went to dinner with some family friends and one of them was congratulating me on getting into the university I wanted. I’m the first person of our family to go to university (including cousins, aunts etc..) so this is a big deal for me and I’m very proud of it. Then another person joined in and said I was a very good child and would love to have a child like me.

My mother decided to join in and said I wasn’t a good child, I was selfish and self centered. She said I gave too much trouble and decided to tell them about the time I ran away from home (which she always brings up everytime someone compliments me). The room got very awkward and people stopped talking and just stared at me. I exploded because this was years of situations like this happening. I got up and very loudly said that my mother was the selfish and self-centered one, that she only cared about her reputation and being viewed as a saint for having to deal with a “troublemaker” like me.

I told her that she should be thinking of the reason of why I did what I did and not telling the world to make herself appear innocent, and that my two older brothers think the same. Then I left and went home. I do believe I shouldn’t have done it in front of everyone there, but my temper was hanging by a thread. We live together and she hasn’t uttered a word to me, and left me a note saying I should start paying rent because if I think she’s such a bad mother, then she ‘finally’ will be one. My brothers told me I was right on arguing with her but I should’ve done it when I got home. AITA?

Parents who don’t apologize are missing out on having a healthy relationship with their kids.

