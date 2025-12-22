Young Couple Wants To Take The Next Step And Move In Together, But One Of Them Won’t Let Dogs Sleep In The Bedroom

Imagine deciding to move in with your partner, but you have two dogs who have always slept in your bedroom. Would you be okay with changing their sleeping location, or would you insist that they need to sleep in the room with you?

In this story, one couple is debating where the dogs should sleep, and they’re having a really hard time reaching an agreement.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA – Girlfriend won’t let dogs sleep in our room My girlfriend (20) and I (21) have been discussing moving in together in the same city. I have two dogs so we were discussing expectations and roles we’d play in the house. The dogs will be my responsibility only, not hers.

Sleeping arrangements are an issue.

She likes the dogs and is sweet to them. But last night we had a disagreement about sleep arrangements. She said my dogs can’t sleep in our room. She doesn’t want them on the bed and neither do I, but she won’t even say yes to them on the floor.

I have each of them for 8* years and they’ve spent almost every night of their life sleeping in the same room as me. If I were to kick them out of the room they would make a huge fuss and keep us up.

He suggested a compromise.

She said it’s non-negotiable so i said I’ll just sleep in the second room with them, but that upset her too that I would sleep with them over her.

AITA for standing my ground about this?

The dogs are my family, one of them is 11 and on his last few years and I’d feel mean for making my old pups change what they’ve been doing their entire life.

