Young Woman Has Been Running The Family Business For Her Parents, But She’s Thinking About Walking Away From It

Imagine trying to help your parents out with their family business. You see the problems and know how to fix them, but they don’t seem appreciative.

Would you keep helping them out, or would you eventually walk away from it and prioritize yourself for a change?

In this story, one young woman is stuck in this exact situation, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for going no contact with my parents, even though they’d lose everything? I (23F) have been running my parents’ business for the last 4 years. My parents (52F and 55M) made some awful financial decisions during COVID, and I’ve spent years cleaning up their mess. About 2 years ago, they really screwed up. I had to beg someone, let’s call him Jim, for the chance to fix it. Without his help, my parents would’ve lost their house and basically everything they own. Since then, I’ve been working 7 days a week, barely taking any time off, and getting paid under £1,800 a month. Meanwhile, my parents slowly stopped being involved because apparently, I was “more than capable.” Even when I was completely burnt out, stressed to the point I couldn’t eat or sleep, I just kept going because I promised Jim I’d make things right.

Jim was concerned about her.

For context, I made that promise when I was 21, and I’ve kept it. Jim and I met earlier this year, and he said he was worried I was doing all this work for nothing, since I don’t actually own the business I’m running. I brushed it off because… they’re my parents, right? They wouldn’t screw me over. Yeah, about that… I was wrong.

She’s starting to realize she may not be able to trust her parents.

Fast forward to now (November), and Jim recently brought up the same concern. I’ve been running this place solo for years, yet I still have no ownership, no proper pay, and no acknowledgment. To make it worse, I recently found out my parents have been secretly taking around £3,000 a month out of the business, behind my back, not telling me, and hiding it from me. They only show up about 2–3 hours a week, yet they’ve made comments about how “it’s their business, not mine”, despite the fact I’m the one running everything, managing staff, dealing with clients, suppliers, and all the stress that comes with it. We’re planning to meet soon to discuss my options, and honestly, Jim’s been one of the few people who’s actually supported me through all this.

Yikes! Her mom sounds horrible!

Now here’s where things get more complicated, my mum is abusive. Verbally, emotionally, financially, and sometimes physically. She’s chased me around the house with a knife before, screaming that she’s going to hurt me. I moved out recently, and it’s done wonders for my mental health. But it’s also made me realize something painful: I don’t think they care about me at all.

She’s not sure what to do.

My dad just excuses everything she does with, “that’s just how she is,” or “what do you expect?” Maybe I expect my mum not to try to hurt me? So now I’m at a crossroads. I’m seriously considering walking away from the business and going no contact with them completely. But if I do, they’ll lose everything, the business, their home, all of it.

She’s wondering if it’s wrong to put herself first for a change.

They’ve made it clear they don’t care about me or the work I’ve done. So why am I still breaking myself to keep a roof over their heads? The only thing holding me back is knowing they’ll lose everything if I leave. I don’t have any other family. It’s just them. But they’ve never really let me live my own life, not even as a kid. I had to reason with them to keep them together from the age of 6, making me desperate for their approval. Would I be a jerk for finally putting myself first and walking away, even if it means they lose everything?

Wow. She has put up with more than any child should have to deal with. She might need therapy to realize just how messed up her childhood has been.

She should totally prioritize herself and let her parents deal with the consequences.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s better to walk away now than years from now.

She really should’ve stopped trusting them a long time ago.

It’s okay to let her parents face the consequences of their actions.

This is a good question.

Her parents don’t deserve her help.

