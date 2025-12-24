Young Woman Still Lives At Home And Is Going Out On A Date, But She Refuses To Share Her Location With Her Mother
Imagine being all grown up but still living with your parents because you can’t afford to move out.
If your parents wanted you to share your location with them, would you do it, or would you refuse?
In this story, one young woman is in this exact situation, and she refuses to share her location with her mother, which makes her mother pretty upset.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITA for refusing to share my location with my mom?
I, 22F, still live at home with my mom, 45F. I’d like to preface this by saying: I would not live here if I could help it. I’m a college student with demanding coursework for my major.
I do have a job, but I wouldn’t be able to afford rent, and I can’t apply for a second job because there’s no time in my schedule.
Now, this upcoming weekend, I have a date.
But she didn’t want her mom to know she had a date.
For safety’s sake, I told my mom that I’d be going out at “this time” on “this day”.
I attempted to be vague, but she asked me why I was going out and where to.
I try to be vague with most of my personal life, especially with my mom, because she’s very invasive.
In the past, my mom has been known to overstep boundaries and use the excuse, “There’s nothing wrong with wanting to ensure my child’s safety.”
But it’s not really about safety.
And to that point, she’s absolutely right.
But, she takes it too far.
When my siblings and I were in high-school, she’d have people texting and calling her if they saw us in public. It didn’t matter if what we were doing was bad or not, she’d have someone telling her our whereabouts at all times.
She’d even refuse to tell us who, and that’s when my siblings and I knew that she wasn’t doing this as a safety measure, she’s doing it to maintain control (something she’s always tried to do).
And if she ever lost that control, she’d punish us by taking away things we literally NEEDED, threaten to kick us out, etc.
Her mom had a lot of questions.
Back to present time, after she’d asked me all of these questions about my date, I told her simply that I wasn’t going to give her any major details because it’s still new and I don’t want her going online to look him up and pick apart his life.
She got upset with me almost immediately, saying that she should be able to know where I’m going and what I’m doing with a stranger.
To ease her mind, I told her that I’d shared my location with three people, and they’d be knowing where I was at all times.
She didn’t like that, and said, “But you won’t share it with me.”
She was honest with her mother.
I told her that I didn’t want to give it to her.
She proceeded to look at me and say, “Whatever, if something happens, I don’t want to hear about it.”
And that’s when I told her straight-up that she’s too invasive. I told her that I’m an adult, and that I shouldn’t have to tell her every single thing about my life because it’s MY life. I knew for a fact that if I gave her my location, she’d constantly keep tabs on me and I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere without her knowing.
Her brother took their mom’s side.
I talked to my little brother, 20M, he said that I should have just given it to her because she’s “only trying to look out for you”, and then asked me why it mattered if she looked at my location. “If you’re not doing anything bad, then why do you care?”
I don’t know how to feel.
I understand that me going on this date poses risks, but three people have my location and I don’t want a fourth. AITA if I don’t give it to her?
She is an adult, and she shouldn’t be treated like a child.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
A mom of two adult children shares her perspective.
Her mother may try to track her location without her knowing it.
If only it were that easy.
The difference here is that this is something she is choosing to do.
Another person points out that she should’ve stopped arguing.
Safety is important but so are boundaries.
