January 21, 2026 at 1:15 pm

22-Year-Old Intern Got Tired Of His Family Taking The Snacks He Paid, So He Put Them In A Box And Locked Them Up

by Heather Hall

Name brand snacks posed very nicely for a photo, including Chex and Goldfish crackers

Pexels/Reddit

Living at home as an adult can turn small things into way bigger arguments than they should be.

Imagine buying your own snacks with money from your internship and asking your family multiple times to at least ask before taking them, but they just laugh at you and keep doing it.

What would you do? Would you continue sharing with them? Or would you take the next step to keep them out of your food?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this situation and is forced to take the next step.

Here’s what he did.

AITA for locking up my snacks so my family can’t take them without asking?

I am a 22M, and I buy my own snacks with allowance from my internship.

If I leave my snacks in the kitchen, they get eaten.

So, I keep them in my room. Even then, my family (parents and younger sibling) still takes them without asking.

They don’t understand that it’s the principle here.

I’ve asked them multiple times to at least ask first, but they say it’s not a big deal and laugh it off.

After it kept happening, I bought a small lockbox and started keeping my snacks locked up.

Now my family says I’m being selfish and mean for not sharing. I don’t mind sharing if people ask, but I really don’t want my own things taken without permission.

AITA?

Yikes! Most people would do the same thing he did.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about him locking up his food.

This reader goes the other way.

Snacks 3 22 Year Old Intern Got Tired Of His Family Taking The Snacks He Paid, So He Put Them In A Box And Locked Them Up

According to this comment, if they don’t share, he shouldn’t share.

Snacks 2 22 Year Old Intern Got Tired Of His Family Taking The Snacks He Paid, So He Put Them In A Box And Locked Them Up

These are expensive decoys, though.

Snacks 1 22 Year Old Intern Got Tired Of His Family Taking The Snacks He Paid, So He Put Them In A Box And Locked Them Up

This mom also hides snacks.

Snacks 22 Year Old Intern Got Tired Of His Family Taking The Snacks He Paid, So He Put Them In A Box And Locked Them Up

He should’ve quietly locked them up.

Either way, sharing is always the best option, but only if they share with him, too.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter