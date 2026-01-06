“6-7” Has Become A Real Problem For Teachers, And This One Made A Video About How She Dealt With It In Her Classroom

Lots of things go viral these days, but few of them have ever become more popular than the simple “6-7” meme.

It really doesn’t mean anything, but kids (and some adults) love it, sometimes to the point of being disruptive in class, so a teacher made a video about how she is handling it.

Her video begins by saying, “If you’re a teacher in the year 2025, you have definitely heard, ‘6-7’.”

She then covers her face in clear frustration.

She goes on, “Here are two things that I am doing in my classroom to help with the whole 6-7 fiasco.”

Having a plan is important.

She explains, “First thing, I told my students if they yell out 6-7 during main academic time and it inturrupts the class, then for homework, they have to write ‘I will not say 6-7 in class’ 6 or 7 times. So 6 times the first time, if they do it a second time or are a second offender, they have to write it 7 times. If they do it a third time, they have to do it 67 times.”

Wow, that is quite a deterrent.

TikTok/mermaid4teachingThen she says, “So, that is one way that I am dealing with it. The other way is kind of embrasing it a little bit. If you can’t beat them, join them a little bit, you know?”

Sometimes this type of strategy can be very effective.

She explains, “We are using 6-7 as a call and response. There are many ways that you can do it, but the way that my class wanted to do it was they want me to go ‘6…’ and they all go ‘7…’. I made it clear to them that the only way that we can use this call and response is if everybody actually stops what they are doing when they say ‘seven’ and they look at me.”

That can be a good way to get their attention.

She ends her video by asking for help, “Let me know what you guys are doing about 6-7, because, wow…it’s a rough one.”

As long as the kids aren’t being disruptive, I think the whole 6-7 thing is harmless fun. Of course, if they are disruptive, they need to stop.

This teacher seems to have a great strategy in place, and at least so far, it is working for her.

Watch the video below to see her full explanation.

The people in the comments have some great things to add.

This math teacher hasn’t had a big problem with it.

These kids will have their multiplication tables memorized for sure.

Old school discipline options worked well.

What does it even mean?

