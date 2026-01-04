Technical Support Desk Tried To Help A Caller Who Was In A Big Hurry, But She Slowed Down The Troubleshooting Process And Finally Hung Up

People often have technical difficulties when they are in a hurry, and it is usually because they messed something up.

What would you do if someone called into the help desk saying they were in a huge hurry, but they kept cutting you off and not answering your questions?

That is what happened to the tech support guy in this story, and just when he was about to be able to actually help the caller, she got mad and hung up.

Six Minutes to Meltdown Just had this call a few minutes ago and thought I would share it. Me: “Thank you for calling the IT help desk this is (My name). can I have your name and ID number.

Customer:” I have a meeting in 6 minutes and there is no link” Me: “Thank you, can you please give me your name first, I will need to look up your account”

By trying to rush, they are slowing things down.

Customer ” The meeting number is (Random String) can you just sign into my computer and fix it.

Me: Can you first give me you name and badge number please I do need that.

Customer: Gives phone number but not her name. Me: “No I need your name” Customer “It’s (Customer’s name). Me: “and your ID number please”

Just give it to him!

Customer ” I don’t see why this matters” Me “Ma’am it’s a number associated with your account that I can use to look you up in in the system and create a ticket.”

Customer “It’s (ID number). Me: Thank you, now you said you were missing the link correct?”

Lady, just answer his questions!

Customer: Are you an expert in Outlook? Me: ” Well ma’am I.”

Customer takes another call that lasts about a minute in a half. I’m just about to disconnect when she hangs up. Me “Ma’am I understand you are in a hurry can you give me the computer so I can sign in to see what is happening with the Teams meeting”

Wow, why did she even bother calling?

Customer “This is taking too long” Hangs up

What an absolute waste of time. People think they know it all, but if they would just follow instructions, they would get the help they need much more efficiently.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

It matters because I say it matters!

Right, he should have just known.

This person has dealt with people like her before.

LOL, this would have been a funny response.

This is pretty much what happened.

I’m in a hurry to waste your time!

