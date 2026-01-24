A Coconut Tree Keeps Dropping Fruit From A Neighbor’s Property, So They Had To Pay Insurance Money When A Car Owner’s Windshield Was Smashed

Dealing with car damage can be a huge frustration.

You wanna keep the coconuts? Fair, Take this bill, too. “Our building and the neighboring building have a small wall between the two, and on either side of the wall, we have parking areas. Around 5 cars are parked on our side, and 3 on their side. They also have a coconut tree that grows on the ground of that building, the tree leans over into the parking area of our building, and many a time the coconuts fall and sometimes they hit the cars parked below. We do not have a roof/shed above the car parking area even though it’s been discussed in the building (it’s a separate issue, I won’t get into the details of it, it’s just that they don’t want to spend money for it).

This sounds annoying…

Whenever a coconut does fall, the people of the neighboring building always come over to claim the coconut saying “The tree is on our grounds hence the coconut is ours”, and are very rude about it even though no one in our building bothers with taking the coconut or wants to do anything with it. The only problem we hold with the coconuts is that they damage our cars quite often and we’ve asked the neighboring building to do something about their tree because the tree lies on their grounds and we can’t do anything about it.

Doh!

This time, it was my car’s turn, it was parked under the tree and at about 7 in the morning, one of the coconuts fell and hit the windshield of my car, completely destroying it, and denting the front hood of the car after bouncing off the windshield. I heard the beeping noise from my car and immediately went to check on it, and low and behold, I find the people of the neighboring building on their way to take the coconut, now I don’t really care about the coconut, nor did I want it, I probably would’ve thrown it away anyways. But they could’ve taken the coconut away before I reached and I would’ve had no idea what happened to my car and how it happened, let alone explaining it to the people at the insurance. Though thankfully we have CCTVs that would’ve shown me clearly what happened if I’d asked the society to show me the footage.

They were pretty upset by this.

I was extremely mad because they didn’t have any form of sympathy and they had the audacity to be rude about it telling me that the coconut is theirs and they don’t care what happened to the car, but an idea brewed in my mind. Since I had CCTV footage of the coconut hitting the car, and the neighboring building loved to scream on top of their lungs about how the tree is theirs and hence so are the fruits of it (yes coconuts are fruits), I just claimed the amount on them, considering the damage was caused by their property. They were mad when they were sent a letter about the situation and on learning the fact that they had to pay for the damages caused.

Bam!

A couple of them immediately rushed to my home, essentially shouting at me for why I did it, and I simply said, “you can keep your coconuts all you want, your coconut broke my car, and now you have to pay for it”, the society funds had to dish out about 14,000 rupees (approximately 200 US Dollars, which is a lot in India by the way), and they weren’t happy about it at all… Since then 2 coconuts have fallen from the tree (thankfully no cars were hurt those times), and I didn’t see anyone try to come and take the coconuts. They had to pay 14,000 rupees for trying to be petty about a 30 rupee coconut (I’d say 10-20 coconuts in the past maybe 3 years, so like 600 rupees worth of coconuts).”

They might as well just chop that coconut tree down!

