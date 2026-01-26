‘Yearning for the time before the algorithm.’ – A Creator Explained Why Gen Z Folks Are Nostalgic For The Year 2016

Do you remember 2016?

Ahhhhh, it was a glorious time…

Or was it?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to, but one thing is certain: Gen Z folks are looking back at 2016 with nostalgia, and a TikTokker named Joel explained to viewers what’s going on.

Joel told viewers, “We’re seeing a huge shift in nostalgic content, reminiscing on the Kim/Kylie era, the once-viral Mannequin Challenge, Drake’s ‘One Dance’ Coachella, the iPhone success, and hoverboards.”

He then talked about the “2016” TikTok filter and said, “And it’s not a coincidence that the 2016 TikTok filter has over 200 million posts, the year is being repackaged as an aesthetic.”

Joel added, “Many are yearning for the time before the algorithm became what it is today, a reminder of the internet before overly curated photo dumps.”

Joel then said nostalgia is a hot commodity in marketing right now.

He explained, “It allows us to romanticize the past with rose-tinted glasses. It’s not just about pretending to relive your Starbucks run nine years ago for Gen Z. 2016 meant being carefree with less performative social content and not being so chronically online.”

In the caption, Joel wrote, “Why Gen Z is obsessed with 2016, and nostalgia marketing is having a moment.”

Check out what he had to say.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Some folks are yearning for the good old days…of 2016…

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.