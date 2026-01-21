A Creator Tried Out A $136 Erewhon Smoothie Kit To See If It’s Worth The Money. – ‘It’s not fruity at all. It’s more on the creamier side.’

Worth it, or not worth it…?

That’s the big question at the heart of a man named Keith’s viral TikTok video that saw him reviewing a smoothie kit from Erewhon that he received in the mail.

Keith started the video by saying that his wife ordered the kit and it cost $136.

Keith got down to business and tested the smoothies to see if they’re worth the money.

The kit contained enough materials to make four smoothies.

It included, cups, packages of organic fruit blend, company’s signature mix, strawberry glaze, coconut cream, and almond milk.

Keith followed the directions and blended all the ingredients together.

He tried the finished product and said, “It’s not fruity at all. It’s more on the creamier side.”

Keith continued, “Is it worth $136? Absolutely not. No smoothie on the planet Earth is worth $136.”

He added, “Is it a good smoothie? Absolutely.”

