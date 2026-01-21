January 21, 2026 at 4:55 pm

A Creator Tried Out A $136 Erewhon Smoothie Kit To See If It’s Worth The Money. – ‘It’s not fruity at all. It’s more on the creamier side.’

man making a smoothie

TikTok/@keith_lee125

Worth it, or not worth it…?

That’s the big question at the heart of a man named Keith’s viral TikTok video that saw him reviewing a smoothie kit from Erewhon that he received in the mail.

Keith started the video by saying that his wife ordered the kit and it cost $136.

man making a smoothie

TikTok/@keith_lee125

Keith got down to business and tested the smoothies to see if they’re worth the money.

The kit contained enough materials to make four smoothies.

It included, cups, packages of organic fruit blend, company’s signature mix, strawberry glaze, coconut cream, and almond milk.

Keith followed the directions and blended all the ingredients together.

man making a smoothie

TikTok/@keith_lee125

He tried the finished product and said, “It’s not fruity at all. It’s more on the creamier side.”

Keith continued, “Is it worth $136? Absolutely not. No smoothie on the planet Earth is worth $136.”

He added, “Is it a good smoothie? Absolutely.”

man making a smoothie

TikTok/@keith_lee125

Take a look at the video.

@keith_lee125

$136 Erewhon Smoothie Kit taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic

♬ original sound – Keith Lee

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 1.42.25 PM A Creator Tried Out A $136 Erewhon Smoothie Kit To See If Its Worth The Money. Its not fruity at all. Its more on the creamier side.

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 1.42.36 PM A Creator Tried Out A $136 Erewhon Smoothie Kit To See If Its Worth The Money. Its not fruity at all. Its more on the creamier side.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 1.42.56 PM A Creator Tried Out A $136 Erewhon Smoothie Kit To See If Its Worth The Money. Its not fruity at all. Its more on the creamier side.

It sounds like viewers weren’t too impressed with this smoothie kit…

