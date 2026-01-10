January 10, 2026 at 4:55 pm

‘Now I can hear everything.’ – A Customer Showed What It Was Like To Get His Ears Cleaned At A CVS Store

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve personally never had my ears cleaned by a doctor, but after seeing this viral TikTok video, I think I’m gonna give it a shot!

It comes to us from a man named Javi and he had nothing but good things to say after he got his ears cleaned…at a CVS store.

Javi told viewers he previously had one of his ears cleaned out, but he didn’t film it.

He said, “It is the day you’ve all been waiting for. Today we clear out the second ear.”

The TikTokker added that he didn’t want anyone he knows personally to see the video and he said, “After today and I get my hearing back, we’re back to regular life, okay?”

Javi went into a CVS store and a worker cleaned out his ear with a water contraption and a small bucket to catch the residue.

Javi showed viewers how much wax came out of his ear and he said, “That was so disgusting. The best part is, I can hear again!”

He continued, “Also, for anyone who saw this video and did not want to and is now disgusted by me, I’m so sorry, but all these freaks on the Internet wanted me to show them.”

Javi added, “Be careful what you say about me, because now I can hear everything.”

Check out the video.

You guys are FREAKS. #miami #earwaxremoval #earwax #doctorsoffice #coralgables

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Javi posted a follow-up video on TikTok and answered a question about the process from a viewer.

Take a look!

Replying to @bagail_designs at the CVS Minute Clinic! And it was covered by my insurance! @CVS Pharmacy #miami #doctorsoffice #earwaxremoval #earwax #ent

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was amused.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer was surprised to learn about this.

That was gross, but also satisfying!

