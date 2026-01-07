DoorDash Driver Couldn’t Drop Off Food Because A Customer Wouldn’t Pick Up, But Then The Customer Called And Wanted Her To Come Back

Being a food delivery driver has to be pretty frustrating at times…

If you’re delivering other products, you can just dump them on someone’s porch and that’s it, but food is precious cargo and it has an expiration date.

The woman who wrote this story on Reddit knows all about it and she asked readers if she was out of line for how she handled this particular delivery situation.

AITA for not delivering customer’s food after 30 minutes? “I (21F) drive for food delivery apps sometimes. It’s nice money while I’m in college. Yesterday I was dropping off an order, but the address provided wasn’t fully valid. It took me to some apartment complex with no main office building. I called the customer upon my arrival, then called again 3 minutes later.

I began Googling what to do if the customer doesn’t answer, and the general consensus seemed to be “if you can’t drop off the food, just mark as delivered so you can continue to pick up more orders.” I then called the customer again and left a message saying “I am here and I have your order, but no one is answering so I am going to wait a few more minutes but after that I’m going to keep making more deliveries.” (By then it’d been 7 minutes). At the 10 minute mark, I called the company I work for and they told me if no one was answering and there was no valid drop-off location to “dispose of the food” and “mark as delivered” so I don’t lose the delivery money. So I decided I’d dispose of the food with the help of my boyfriend. (I did call the customer again to say I was leaving) As I’m pulling up to my boyfriend’s house (about a 20 minute drive away), I get a call from the customer.

She’s kind of frantic (which is understandable) gives me her apartment number, and is telling me how her husband is outside looking for me. I explained that I arrived at her location 30 minutes ago and waited 10 full minutes and called 4 times. She asked me to bring the food to her “even if it was cold” and I told her that since I had already left, she should call support. I gave her my company’s support number, and she wasn’t mean or anything but she was clearly upset. I didn’t wanna drive 20 minutes back for free (or not guaranteed tip) but I still felt bad disposing of the food she ordered. AITA?”

She wasn’t about to turn that vehicle around to head back there!

