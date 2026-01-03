A Gamer Figured Out That People Can Use Candles To Replicate The Nintendo Wii Sensor Bar

You learn something new every day…

And this is pretty darn interesting!

A man named James posted a video of his son and he gave TikTok viewers a Nintendo Wii hack that will definitely come in handy for all the gamers out there.

In the video James said to his son, “Explain to me what you just made.”

His son said, “Okay, so on the Wii, they usually have a sensor bar that, all it does is it radiates infrared light. And the Wii Remote detects infrared light.”

He continued, “Candles also let out infrared light. So what we did is we set two candles perfectly away from each other, basically emulating what a sensor bar would do.”

The boy continued, “Because it’s radiating infrared light, I can point it, I can select which character. Mario, go here.”

James said, “You made your own sensor bar.”

His son replied, “Basically made my own sensor bar, out of candles.”

James was pretty impressed and he said, “That is so awesome.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

This is a serious life hack for gamers!

