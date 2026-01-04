A Homeowner’s Neighbor Wants To Build A Road On Their Property, But They Don’t Want It To Affect Their Land Or A Nearby Stream

What would you say if someone asked if they could create a road…

AITA for telling a neighbor he can’t cut a road across my property? “I (m32) and my wife (f30) live out in the country, way out, on about 15 acres. Most of our property close to the house is landscaped, has a flower garden and veggie garden for my girls to have fun with. The majority of the property is wooded and I planted one field of about two acres with wildflowers and specific ‘weeds’ that attract butterflies. We’ve got a stream and it’s very animal friendly. A neighbor who I’ve barely talked to owns a much larger plot of land behind ours with a kind of winding lane/road leading back to his house. People have to drive really slow and when it rains, it turns into a mud hole.

He wants to cut across our wildflower garden and make a straighter dirt road to make it easier to access his property. Otherwise he’ll have to cut down some trees on his own property which I don’t care about. If I give him access, he might end up being able to claim the property, about 200 yards of a corner of my families land after a certain amount of time.

My girls (6 & 8) don’t want to bulldoze part of the butterfly garden and it would affect a stream also. AITA for telling him no even though it makes it easier for people to access his land/house.”

