A Husband Restored A Family Heirloom And Gave It To His Wife As A Present, But She Got Upset Because It Was Already Her Property

AITA for giving my wife her own property as a present? “This happened several years ago with my now ex wife. Let’s call her “Shannon”. I’ve wondered over the years if I was in the wrong or not so I’m looking to the Reddit community for input. Shannon has a rocking chair, made for small children, that used to belong to her grandmother. It was given to her when her grandmother passed away. Shannon has fond memories of using it when she was young. So there is some sentimental value there.

Since it came into our house, our dog gnawed on the exposed wood and seat fabric. Because of the damage the chair was moved into a back corner of the house and basically forgotten about. I snuck the chair out of the house and had it professionally restored. It looked and functioned better than when Shannon got it. I gifted it back to Shannon. I viewed it as giving new life to a neglected and damaged family heirloom that our kids can now use and create their own memories with.

Shannon says I’m a jerk for essentially wrapping up something already in the house and giving it back to her. AITA?”

