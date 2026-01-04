Ugh, this doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Lexi took to TikTok and showed viewers how she was interviewed by AI for a job she was interested in at a pilates gym.

In the video’s text overlay, Lexi wrote, “Life so chopped we have AI interviews now.”

Lexi’s video showed her dressed up for her video job interview and a voice said to her, “Hello, I’m Alex, the recruiter at Club Pilates.”

The AI interviewer continued, “Thank you for taking the time to interview today. As a sales associate at Club Pilates working the front desk, your main tasks include reaching out to leads, inviting them for an introductory Pilates class, and guiding them through our membership options to sign them up.”

The AI interviewer continued, “This position heavily involves sales so we seek someone with strong multitasking skills and a collaborative spirit. Does this align with what you’re looking for?”

Lexi clicked something on her screen to agree to the terms of the interview and the AI voice said, “Let’s dive in.”

In the video’s text overlay, Lexi wrote, “This was so scary, guys.”

Weird!

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer has an idea…

This AI stuff is getting out of hand…

