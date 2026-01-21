A Server Spoke Up And Reported Favoritism, But An HR Complaint Became Her Last Resort When It Put Her On Management’s Bad Side

Office politics don’t disappear just because the uniform includes an apron.

At a popular sushi restaurant, one employee found herself sidelined for a promotion while managers and coworkers played favorites behind the scenes.

So after months of mistreatment, the server wondered if speaking up to HR would help or only make matters worse.

Im scared to file an HR complaint but I can’t take it anymore. I’m thinking about filing an HR complaint at my very popular sushi restaurant job. Over months, I’ve faced retaliation for calling out sick, unfair write-ups even with proof I didn’t do anything wrong, denied breaks, and harassment from coworkers that management ignored.

I’ve been trying to get server training for months, but a coworker I trained got it first. I started in April and she started in July. She’s close with an assistant manager who never behaves well. When I asked my GM about promotion, I was told I wasn’t on the regional’s “good side.”

The drama is there was a girl who was bullying several of the girls, including myself, for months, and I reported it and she got suspended. I also reported coworkers who are the regional manager’s two favorite employees for the messed-up comments they said to me. I have texts, dates, and video evidence.

I don’t know what to do. I basically got told I’m not getting promoted anytime soon, so I’m looking for another job. For months, I’ve kept this to myself and a couple coworkers who have experienced the same, and I just want some accountability to be had. I know HR isn’t for the employees, but I just feel so freaking stuck.

