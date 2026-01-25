January 25, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Shopper Wasn’t Impressed With The Converse/Charli XCX Collaboration Shoes She Ordered

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a pair of shoes

TikTok/@evamillss/@charlixcx

Hey, you can’t blame people for spending their hard-earned money to buy things that are endorsed by their favorite celebrities.

We’ve been doing that forever as consumers!

But that doesn’t mean it’s always going to work out for the best…

A TikTokker named Emma posted a video and told viewers that she wasn’t happy with the pair of Converse shoes she bought that were made in a collaboration with singer Charlie XCX.

Here’s a video of Charlie XCX showing off the shoes on TikTok.

@charlixcx 5 different colors, available for 3 days onlyyyyy!! #teamconverse ♬ original sound – Charli XCX

In Emma’s video, she opened up the package containing her Charlie XCX Converse kicks…and she wasn’t feeling it.

The text overlay reads, “Did anyone else’s Charli XCX arrive not like the picture?”

girl holding a pair of shoes

TikTok/@evamillss

In the caption, Emma wrote, “I thought they were real rips and they looked less ‘dirty’ on the website.”

The TikTokker called it “Kind of a miss” on Converse’s part.

Ouch…

girl holding a pair of shoes

TikTok/@evamillss

Check out the video.

@evamillss

i thought they were real rips 😭 and they looked less ‘dirty’ on the website. idk kinda a miss converse #fyp #blowthisup #fypシ゚ #converse #converseallstar #charlixcx #angel

♬ Uhm Guys – gywufciew

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 10.13.11 AM A Shopper Wasnt Impressed With The Converse/Charli XCX Collaboration Shoes She Ordered

Another individual was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 10.13.25 AM A Shopper Wasnt Impressed With The Converse/Charli XCX Collaboration Shoes She Ordered

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 10.13.48 AM A Shopper Wasnt Impressed With The Converse/Charli XCX Collaboration Shoes She Ordered

She was definitely not pleased with these shoes!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter