A Shopper Wasn’t Impressed With The Converse/Charli XCX Collaboration Shoes She Ordered

Hey, you can’t blame people for spending their hard-earned money to buy things that are endorsed by their favorite celebrities.

We’ve been doing that forever as consumers!

But that doesn’t mean it’s always going to work out for the best…

A TikTokker named Emma posted a video and told viewers that she wasn’t happy with the pair of Converse shoes she bought that were made in a collaboration with singer Charlie XCX.

Here’s a video of Charlie XCX showing off the shoes on TikTok.

In Emma’s video, she opened up the package containing her Charlie XCX Converse kicks…and she wasn’t feeling it.

The text overlay reads, “Did anyone else’s Charli XCX arrive not like the picture?”

In the caption, Emma wrote, “I thought they were real rips and they looked less ‘dirty’ on the website.”

The TikTokker called it “Kind of a miss” on Converse’s part.

Ouch…

Check out the video.

She was definitely not pleased with these shoes!

